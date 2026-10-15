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After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17749 views

People has once again recalled Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's breakup, which became known in 2025. The couple was married for 20 years.

After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlight

The separation of Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban after 20 years together remains one of the most high-profile celebrity breakups. People included the couple’s story in a roundup of star marriages that ended after decades of relationships, reports UNN.

Details

Kidman and Urban’s breakup became known in 2025. The news attracted considerable attention, as for many years the couple had been considered one of Hollywood’s most famous pairs.

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At the same time, a People source close to the celebrities claimed that, for people who knew the couple well, the separation did not come as a complete surprise.

Not all celebrity marriages withstand the test of time

In its article, People mentioned Kidman and Urban’s story alongside other famous couples whose long-term relationships ended in separation.

They included actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, as well as Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson.

Kidman and Urban’s story once again drew attention to how much celebrities’ private lives can differ from their public image.

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Stepan Haftko

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