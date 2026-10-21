In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
10:56 PM • 1646 views
Trump said that Russian tanks became stuck near Kyiv in 2022 because of the heaviest rain in 10 yearsVideo
10:17 PM • 4062 views
The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky
09:37 PM • 6682 views
Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks
09:08 PM • 8164 views
PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match resultsPhoto
08:56 PM • 8392 views
Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – HegsethVideo
08:12 PM • 10203 views
Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff
07:55 PM • 10102 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff
07:30 PM • 13985 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo
05:50 PM • 24393 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected
05:36 PM • 17949 views
Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.4m/s
88%
761mm
Popular news
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls for a review of the law on workplace safety: what the presidential veto could change
Exclusive
October 20, 01:26 PM • 15815 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 28933 views
Euclid space telescope has detected a new comet for the first timePhotoOctober 20, 02:06 PM • 13145 views
Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her lifePhotoOctober 20, 03:13 PM • 13686 views
A large-scale museum dedicated to The Beatles will open in Liverpool in 2028PhotoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 12640 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo07:30 PM • 13985 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected05:50 PM • 24392 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 21238 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 28995 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 28137 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Jonas Gahr Støre
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days11:06 PM • 280 views
Lady Gaga hinted at a return with new music after the birth of her first child10:06 PM • 1322 views
"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband09:08 PM • 3048 views
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother08:10 PM • 4628 views
Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new rolePhoto07:08 PM • 6600 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Film
Series

In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won will get married on December 13 after six years together. Two more couples have scheduled their weddings for 2027.

In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days

In South Korea, 3 pairs of well-known actors and musicians announced their upcoming weddings within just 3 days. The greatest attention was drawn to actor Ha Jung-woo and his fiancée, Cha Jung-won, who decided to get married after 6 years of dating. ChosunBiz reported this on October 17, writes UNN.

Details

Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won kept their relationship private for a long time and only publicly confirmed it in February. Now the couple is planning a private wedding ceremony on December 13. There is an 11-year age difference between the two.

The actor's father, Kim Yong-gun, also commented on the news. He wished the future married couple a happy family life and expressed hope that he would eventually have grandchildren.

2 more celebrity couples surprised their fans

On October 15, actor Lee Gyu-han and singer Solbi unexpectedly announced their engagement. The couple had not previously spoken publicly about their romantic relationship, so the news came as a surprise to their fans.

The artists' representatives confirmed that the wedding is planned for April 2027. Solbi also posted a photo with her fiancé and said that she had found the person with whom she wanted to share her future.

Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother20.10.26, 23:10 • 4628 views

The following day, October 16, musical theater actor Noh Hee-chan announced his upcoming marriage to fellow performer Choi Mi-so. He posted a handwritten letter and wedding photos, personally sharing the news with his followers.

All 3 announcements appeared between October 14 and 16, sparking a wave of discussion in Korean entertainment media. At the same time, the couples chose different formats for their celebrations – from a private ceremony to a wedding scheduled for next year.

"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband21.10.26, 00:08 • 3048 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Marriage
South Korea