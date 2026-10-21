In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 days

In South Korea, 3 pairs of well-known actors and musicians announced their upcoming weddings within just 3 days. The greatest attention was drawn to actor Ha Jung-woo and his fiancée, Cha Jung-won, who decided to get married after 6 years of dating. ChosunBiz reported this on October 17, writes UNN.

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Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won kept their relationship private for a long time and only publicly confirmed it in February. Now the couple is planning a private wedding ceremony on December 13. There is an 11-year age difference between the two.

The actor's father, Kim Yong-gun, also commented on the news. He wished the future married couple a happy family life and expressed hope that he would eventually have grandchildren.

2 more celebrity couples surprised their fans

On October 15, actor Lee Gyu-han and singer Solbi unexpectedly announced their engagement. The couple had not previously spoken publicly about their romantic relationship, so the news came as a surprise to their fans.

The artists' representatives confirmed that the wedding is planned for April 2027. Solbi also posted a photo with her fiancé and said that she had found the person with whom she wanted to share her future.

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The following day, October 16, musical theater actor Noh Hee-chan announced his upcoming marriage to fellow performer Choi Mi-so. He posted a handwritten letter and wedding photos, personally sharing the news with his followers.

All 3 announcements appeared between October 14 and 16, sparking a wave of discussion in Korean entertainment media. At the same time, the couples chose different formats for their celebrations – from a private ceremony to a wedding scheduled for next year.

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