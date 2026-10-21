"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband

American actress Amanda Seyfried, known for the films "Mamma Mia!" and "Mean Girls," has spoken openly for the first time in a while about changes in her personal life following her separation from her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski. The couple decided to split after nine years of marriage. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The 40-year-old actress commented on the new stage of her life during the Academy Museum Gala charity evening, which took place on October 18 in Los Angeles.

According to Seyfried, the past month has been unusual for her, but she is trying to view the changes positively and not regret the past.

What the actress said about the divorce

For a good reason. I don't know, it seems to me that everything that happens is meant to happen, and every person in your life is supposed to be in it — Seyfried said, commenting on the recent events in her personal life.

The actress did not publicly reveal details of the breakup or explain what exactly led to the end of her long-term relationship with Sadoski.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski got married in 2017. The couple had long tried to protect their private life from excessive media attention.

The couple's separation became known in September 2026. Despite the end of the marriage, in her latest comment Seyfried focused not on the reasons for the breakup, but on accepting the changes and entering a new stage of life.

Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother