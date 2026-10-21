"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
09:08 PM • 398 views
PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match resultsPhoto
08:56 PM • 1576 views
Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – HegsethVideo
08:12 PM • 5092 views
Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff
07:55 PM • 6184 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff
07:30 PM • 10550 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo
05:50 PM • 21407 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected
05:36 PM • 17426 views
Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 19031 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
04:52 PM • 11343 views
NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping
03:36 PM • 17154 views
Military personnel’s leave abroad: what documents need to be prepared for travel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3m/s
83%
761mm
Popular news
Rubio said that the United States must weigh Ukraine’s need for air defense missiles against that of othersOctober 20, 11:44 AM • 20182 views
F1 Grand Prix in Austin: weekend schedule and the championship standingsPhotoVideoOctober 20, 12:13 PM • 29735 views
From pregnancy to the first birthday — what payments can be received and how to applyPhotoOctober 20, 12:15 PM • 24033 views
A red aurora was spotted over "Vernadsky", and two neighboring galaxies also appeared in the framePhotoOctober 20, 12:40 PM • 16321 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 25025 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo07:30 PM • 10568 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected05:50 PM • 21424 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 19039 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 25138 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 24994 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jonas Gahr Støre
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband09:08 PM • 104 views
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother08:10 PM • 1848 views
Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new rolePhoto07:08 PM • 3990 views
"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret06:40 PM • 5396 views
A large-scale museum dedicated to The Beatles will open in Liverpool in 2028Photo03:55 PM • 11764 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
The New York Times
Social network

"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The actress confirmed a new stage in her life after separating from Thomas Sadoski. She did not disclose the reasons for the end of their nine-year marriage.

"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband

American actress Amanda Seyfried, known for the films "Mamma Mia!" and "Mean Girls," has spoken openly for the first time in a while about changes in her personal life following her separation from her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski. The couple decided to split after nine years of marriage. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The 40-year-old actress commented on the new stage of her life during the Academy Museum Gala charity evening, which took place on October 18 in Los Angeles.

According to Seyfried, the past month has been unusual for her, but she is trying to view the changes positively and not regret the past.

What the actress said about the divorce

For a good reason. I don't know, it seems to me that everything that happens is meant to happen, and every person in your life is supposed to be in it

— Seyfried said, commenting on the recent events in her personal life.

The actress did not publicly reveal details of the breakup or explain what exactly led to the end of her long-term relationship with Sadoski.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski got married in 2017. The couple had long tried to protect their private life from excessive media attention.

The couple's separation became known in September 2026. Despite the end of the marriage, in her latest comment Seyfried focused not on the reasons for the breakup, but on accepting the changes and entering a new stage of life.

Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother20.10.26, 23:10 • 1856 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Series
Marriage
charity
Los Angeles