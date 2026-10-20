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Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Harry wants to improve relations with King Charles and Prince William. He called for letting go of the past and ending family conflicts.

Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother
Prince Harry. Photograph: Shutterstock

The Duke of Sussex said that he wants to improve his complicated relationships with his father and brother — King Charles and Prince William, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

Details

In an interview with GQ magazine in New York, Prince Harry, speaking about his complicated relationships with William and King Charles, noted that from the perspective of family relationships, this is a situation "very familiar to many people."

"There are disagreements between siblings, and relationships between children and their parents — or one of the parents — can break down," he said.

"The people I speak to constantly raise this topic, so I know how widespread a problem it is."

"Perhaps that is why so much attention is focused on us... People look at us and think: 'I wonder how they are going to resolve this?' And then: 'Perhaps the way they resolve their problems will help me deal with my own.'"

"Some people do not want things to be resolved. But I do. Given everything that is happening in the world, the most important thing is reconciliation. That is the main thing."

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When asked whether he believed he could heal "this wound," Harry replied: "Yes, of course... you know, scars remain forever, but... letting go of the past is something I would encourage everyone to do."

"If certain things from the past still affect your everyday life, it is harder to let them go."

"But as far as I am concerned, there is already enough drama in the world — both global and in people's personal lives — so why continue conflicts within the family as well?"

We will add

Later, a representative for the Sussexes clarified that Harry's words were not directed at Prince William or anyone else in the royal family; they were general reflections.

The interview, recorded last month, was published on the GQ website precisely when the royal family was hosting the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle, who had arrived on a state visit.

Speaking about his family's move to the United Kingdom, Harry said that they had returned for "new opportunities for the family"; in particular, it was very important to him that the children be able to attend British schools. He added: "I had no idea how important this was to me. I always thought it would be something that I — or we — would try to do. But now that the children have been going to school for two weeks, they really like it there; it gives them a completely different life experience. Don't worry, I am not criticizing American schools."

He also noted that for his children — seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet — it was "extremely important" to gain two "entirely different cultural experiences."

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Harry, who has spoken openly about how he dealt with grief and trauma after his mother's death, remarked that he hoped sharing his own experience would help others, rather than merely prompting public sympathy for him personally.

"I definitely do not need anyone's sympathy. Why? Because I am a prince. I am surrounded by people who support me; I have undergone various forms of therapy and put considerable effort into working on myself. I wonder where I would be if I had not done that — the situation could have turned out very differently," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

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