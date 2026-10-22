Kim Kardashian turns 46: how the reality TV star built a billion-dollar business

American television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian celebrated her 46th birthday on October 21. Over the course of her career, she has gone from appearing on a family reality show to becoming one of the world's best-known businesswomen. TMZ reported on the celebrity's birthday, UNN writes.

Details

Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles. She rose to widespread fame thanks to the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which chronicled her family's life.

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Later, Kim turned her popularity into a successful business. One of her best-known projects was the SKIMS clothing brand, which accounted for a significant portion of her fortune.

Kardashian's personal life and career

The celebrity also attracted attention with high-profile romances and her marriage to rapper Kanye West. The former couple are raising 4 children together.

In addition to entrepreneurship, Kardashian works on criminal justice reform issues in the United States and supports initiatives to review certain court sentences.

At 46, she remains one of the most influential celebrities on social media, combining business, television projects, and public activity.

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