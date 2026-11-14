Ukraine and russia are preparing a prisoner exchange involving at least 1,000 people - Lubinets

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

Ukraine and the russian federation are preparing a large-scale prisoner exchange - it is expected to involve at least 1,000 people. This was stated in an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

After information emerged about the possibility of an exchange, I immediately contacted Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova to discuss further mechanisms for its implementation. In response, I received confirmation that the exchange would involve at least 1,000 people. At the same time, work must continue to make this number as large as possible - he stated.

Lubinets also added that the Ukrainian side had outlined its position: among those returned, there must be both prisoners of war and illegally detained Ukrainian civilians.

We remind you

Dmytro Lubinets stated that he spoke with Yana Lantratova for 15 hours during a humanitarian mission to Oleshky. The parties discussed future humanitarian missions, the exchange of prisoners, the return of civilians, and the search for missing persons.