On November 15, round-the-clock power outages will be in effect in Ukraine - where and for how long there will be no electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo will introduce hourly outages for consumers and restrictions for industry due to damage to the power system.
On Sunday, November 15, scheduled power outages will be in effect around the clock in some regions. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.
Details
The schedules will be as follows:
- for industry - capacity restriction schedules;
- for all categories of consumers - hourly
outage schedules (from 1 to 2 queues).
The reason is the consequences of hostile attacks on the energy system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Check the current outage schedules on the official pages of your distribution system operator
Recall
In the past week alone, the Russians damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region. In contrast, energy workers restored power to 203,000 households within four days. The mass switching on of appliances after outages causes hundreds of new breakdowns every day.