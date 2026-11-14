In an interview with blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, Yehor Burkin, who is linked to the criminal group "KhimProm," claimed that Mykhailo Fedorov had ties to the cryptocurrency company Everstake and to a scheme to siphon off tens of millions of dollars raised to support the Ukrainian army, reports UNN.

Details

According to Burkin, the matter concerns $42 million that was transferred through various cryptocurrency addresses. Earlier, journalists also reported on $12.2 million transferred for drones that the Ukrainian military never received. These episodes require separate documentary confirmation, as does Fedorov’s alleged involvement mentioned by Burkin.

The interview makes it clear that Burkin does not conceal his ties to the FSB, while Operation Carthage was based on the testimony of an FSB agent, and it was precisely this testimony that prompted the case against the Security Service of Ukraine.

This raises the question of the role of his testimony in Operation "Carthage": did the testimony of a person who speaks about ties to the FSB really become the basis for actions against SBU officers? And is the FSB exploiting the confrontation between Ukrainian law enforcement agencies for its own interests? This contrast is particularly striking after Putin’s well-known joke about "NABU and the nightstand."

The FSB is interested in weakening Ukraine’s special services. Public conflicts between the SBU and NABU provide Russian propaganda with additional information opportunities.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that personnel decisions await the Security Service of Ukraine because of an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted as part of Operation "Carthage"