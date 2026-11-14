$45.3850.34
ukenru
01:48 PM • 3280 views
Ukraine and russia are preparing a prisoner exchange involving at least 1,000 people - LubinetsVideo
01:01 PM • 8348 views
Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report
11:05 AM • 15954 views
Europe is suffering from a labor shortage: which specialists are most in demand and who can find a job more easily
10:14 AM • 16728 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil hub "Samara" and a military airfield
09:01 AM • 24880 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo
November 14, 08:33 AM • 17792 views
White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned
November 14, 08:12 AM • 16124 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine have fallen: where and by how much gasoline and diesel became cheaper on November 14
November 14, 06:52 AM • 18185 views
License to produce Patriot missiles for Ukraine is stalled at the Pentagon - report
November 14, 05:59 AM • 19904 views
Putin issued the US an ultimatum regarding Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe – NYT revealed the Kremlin's demands
November 14, 05:42 AM • 15984 views
The largest aviation disruption in the U.S. in 25 years: Trump officials named the cause of the failure and warned of further flight suspensions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
3.7m/s
63%
752mm
Popular news
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 14532 views
Over 1,700 occupiers in one day: General Staff reveals the new scale of Russia’s losses at the frontPhotoNovember 14, 05:16 AM • 5614 views
Traffic across the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia has been completely blocked – what detour routes are availableNovember 14, 05:21 AM • 7190 views
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launchNovember 14, 08:05 AM • 12157 views
Air travel collapse in the United States disrupted more than 15,000 flights - thousands of travelers stranded at airportsVideo09:23 AM • 9748 views
Publications
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?Video02:31 PM • 258 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo09:01 AM • 24884 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 74466 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 73726 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 72694 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Mykola Tyshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launchNovember 14, 08:05 AM • 12239 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 14591 views
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"November 14, 04:07 AM • 18165 views
A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish womenNovember 14, 03:52 AM • 15201 views
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacksNovember 14, 03:05 AM • 18000 views
Actual
Financial Times
Gold
Technology
Starlink
SWIFT

Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Yehor Burkin linked Mykhailo Fedorov to Everstake and the withdrawal of $42 million. The claims made require documentary confirmation.

Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?

In an interview with blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, Yehor Burkin, who is linked to the criminal group "KhimProm," claimed that Mykhailo Fedorov had ties to the cryptocurrency company Everstake and to a scheme to siphon off tens of millions of dollars raised to support the Ukrainian army, reports UNN.

Details

According to Burkin, the matter concerns $42 million that was transferred through various cryptocurrency addresses. Earlier, journalists also reported on $12.2 million transferred for drones that the Ukrainian military never received. These episodes require separate documentary confirmation, as does Fedorov’s alleged involvement mentioned by Burkin.

The interview makes it clear that Burkin does not conceal his ties to the FSB, while Operation Carthage was based on the testimony of an FSB agent, and it was precisely this testimony that prompted the case against the Security Service of Ukraine.

This raises the question of the role of his testimony in Operation "Carthage": did the testimony of a person who speaks about ties to the FSB really become the basis for actions against SBU officers? And is the FSB exploiting the confrontation between Ukrainian law enforcement agencies for its own interests? This contrast is particularly striking after Putin’s well-known joke about "NABU and the nightstand."

The FSB is interested in weakening Ukraine’s special services. Public conflicts between the SBU and NABU provide Russian propaganda with additional information opportunities.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that personnel decisions await the Security Service of Ukraine because of an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted as part of Operation "Carthage"

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mykhailo Fedorov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy