A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"

In Edinburgh, Scotland, a crew member died while working on the second season of Netflix's detective series "Dept. Q". The tragedy occurred on November 12 on the premises of FirstStage Studios. E! News reported this, citing production company Left Bank Pictures, writes UNN.

Details

According to Police Scotland, officers received a report about a man who had sustained serious injuries at an industrial site in the Bath Road area of Edinburgh.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but the victim could not be saved. Medics pronounced him dead.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed. The cause of death also remains unknown.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our team. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," Left Bank Pictures said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy

Law enforcement officials said that they do not currently consider the man's death suspicious, but are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

According to local media, this is not the first fatal incident on the premises of FirstStage Studios. In 2022, a crew member, Philip Ross, died there. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.

The series "Dept. Q" follows a detective who investigates unsolved crimes while also trying to come to terms with a personal tragedy.

The leading roles are played by Matthew Goode, Leah Byrne, Jamie Sives and Oleksii Manvelov. The first season premiered in May 2025.

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