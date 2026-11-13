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He oversaw the creation of Tu-160 aircraft that bomb Ukraine: former director of the Kazan aircraft plant dies in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Mykola Savytskykh died in Russia at the age of 66, reportedly of a heart attack. He headed the Kazan aircraft plant, which produces Tu-160s, for 11 years.

He oversaw the creation of Tu-160 aircraft that bomb Ukraine: former director of the Kazan aircraft plant dies in Russia

The former director of the Kazan Aircraft Plant, which produces Tu-160 bombers, has died in Russia. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The former head of the enterprise and former deputy from "United Russia," Mykola Savytskyi, reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 66.

According to Russian "media," he was born on April 5, 1960, in Belgorod Oblast. In 1977, he began working as an assembly fitter at the Taganrog Aviation Plant, and later headed an aviation enterprise that subsequently became part of the Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex in Taganrog.

In December 2013, he was appointed director of the Kazan Aircraft Plant. From 2016 to 2024, he served as first deputy general director and director of the plant. He spent 11 years in Kazan. In 2019–2024, Savytskyi was a deputy of the State Council of Tatarstan of the 6th convocation and represented the interests of aircraft manufacturers.

On March 17, 2026, he was appointed managing director of the Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex. The company will look for a candidate for the position of the new director outside Tatarstan.

Additionally

The Kazan Aircraft Plant is the only enterprise in Russia capable of producing Tu-160 strategic bombers, which the aggressor country uses to carry out strikes on Ukraine. In addition to the Tu-160, the plant specializes in the production and modernization of Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers.

We remind you

In Moscow, a car that allegedly belonged to Serhii Zavorotnyi, press secretary to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, exploded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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