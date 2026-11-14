European airports affected by aviation chaos in the U.S. — flights delayed and canceled

Major European airports were affected by a hours-long nationwide halt to air traffic across the United States, resulting in some flights from airports including Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Germany’s Frankfurt Airport being canceled or delayed on Saturday, November 14. UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

Details

The departure board at Paris CDG Airport listed a canceled Delta Airlines flight to Salt Lake City, Utah, at 10:10 a.m. local time, as well as an American Airlines flight from the same airport to Dallas-Fort Worth in northern Texas at 11:05 a.m. local time.

At Germany’s Frankfurt Airport, a flight to Atlanta scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time was canceled, as was a flight to Detroit scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Separately, a flight from Frankfurt to Chicago was delayed by nearly an hour, with the new scheduled departure time listed as 11:40 a.m.

Some other flights from Frankfurt Airport to destinations in the United States appear to be operating, including an 11:00 a.m. flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the publication writes.

At Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, a flight to Chicago scheduled for 11:40 a.m. was canceled, and passengers were advised to contact United Airlines for further information.

The United Kingdom’s Department for Transport advised people traveling to the United States to contact their airline before departing for the airport.

Air travel collapse in the United States disrupted more than 15,000 flights - thousands of travelers stranded at airports