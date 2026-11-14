Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "the US has raised the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from the Donbas in exchange for Nato membership," as Washington examines the terms for ending Russia's full-scale invasion, the Financial Times reports, indicating, citing sources, that "European capitals support Zelenskyy's efforts to revive talks on NATO membership," UNN writes.

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The president reportedly told journalists on Friday evening, November 13, that "American negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff asked Ukraine for the first time whether Kyiv would cede to Moscow the part of the eastern region that is still under its control if Ukraine were admitted to the military alliance."

"The Americans raised the question: 'What if Ukraine joined NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donbas?' This was the first time this question had been raised," Zelenskyy said in comments to the media quoted by AFP.

Ukraine had insisted on membership in the alliance and its mutual-defense provision even before the war, but this was previously blocked by the US- and Germany-led bloc, which was concerned about the risk of conflict with Russia. Postwar security guarantees for Ukraine are now a crucial element of any possible peace agreement with Russia, the publication writes.

"If the American side confirms precisely this to us, together with our other NATO partners, then I will ask Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept this or not?" Zelenskyy said. He added that he had no right to make such a decision unilaterally.

If NATO makes a serious offer, "I, as president, will engage in an open dialogue with the public and say: 'Look, this is where we stand, this is how all our partners have united, and this is how they see the further development of events.'"

He added that Ukraine would not recognize the occupied territories within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, including Donbas, as Russian, the publication indicates.

Russian troops have suffered tens of thousands of casualties this year in their attempts to seize the "belt of fortress" cities that remain under Ukrainian control.

The White House, the US Embassy in Kyiv, and NATO did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the publication indicates.

Russia has insisted that Ukraine should not be part of NATO and demanded the dismantling of Europe's post-Cold War security architecture.

"Zelenskyy's comments may indicate a significant shift in negotiations between Kyiv and Washington," the publication indicates. Negotiators are trying to revive talks involving Russia after discussions were suspended in February following the outbreak of the war with Iran. The first trilateral talks between the opposing sides and the United States since then took place this week in Abu Dhabi. European officials joined the discussions only with the Americans and Ukrainians. Russia refused to accept them at the negotiating table, but Zelenskyy said European governments should participate directly in the next round of talks. On Friday, EU leaders agreed that a coalition of officials from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom, as well as the EU and NATO, would represent Europe in talks at the technical level.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

This week, Moscow said that Europe should choose someone approved by Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to represent it in talks if it wanted to participate. European officials said there was little chance of leader-level talks in the near future, but if they took place, there would be further discussions about who would represent the continent, the publication writes.

"European capitals support Zelenskyy's efforts to revive talks on NATO membership," two officials familiar with the Abu Dhabi negotiations told the Financial Times, as part of a "maximalist" strategy to counter Moscow's demands.

Western countries also "discussed an agreement that does not provide for full NATO membership but envisages multilateral agreements that emulate the alliance's mutual-defense provision under 'Article 5.'"

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is "discussing with its partners a broader package of security measures, including guarantees from NATO and the EU, long-term military support for a strong Ukrainian army, and a reconstruction plan backed by the international community".

The president said that "Ukraine still needs significantly more assistance in the areas of air defense and energy ahead of winter, when Russia is expected to intensify its attacks on critical infrastructure".

According to AFP, Zelenskyy said that Moscow rejected a proposal for a ceasefire in attacks on energy targets during talks in Abu Dhabi. "Regarding the proposal for a ceasefire in the energy sector: the Russians do not want it," Zelenskyy said.

Denmark promised a support package worth €645 million, which includes 20mm ammunition for F-16s, needed to shoot down jet-powered drones, as well as €200 million for drone production, he said.

Zelenskyy shared details about the Starshield outage and revealed the US proposal regarding Donbas and NATO - report

Zelenskyy also "criticized the speed restrictions imposed on Starshield satellite systems, which are used by the military for medium-range strikes against Russian targets in occupied territory. He said that the restrictions, which have been in place for several days, limit the speed to 161 km/h (100 mph) and also impede efforts to intercept Russian jet-powered drones".

Kyiv believes that "the restrictions on Starshield—the Pentagon-funded Starlink service developed by SpaceX for military use—have ‘political implications’ and is demanding that they be lifted. Zelenskyy said that the restrictions appear to apply only to Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia".

"If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially recognizing the temporarily occupied territories as not ours," he added.

Senior Ukrainian officials told the FT this week that, "in their view, the speed restrictions were imposed to exert pressure on Kyiv during the latest peace talks with Russia and strengthen Moscow’s position".

SpaceX said in an email that Zelenskyy’s claims about the restrictions were "false. No changes have occurred".

SpaceX denied changes following reports of a new Starshield outage for Ukraine - Axios

According to AFP, Zelenskyy said that Putin’s proposal for a "humanitarian mission" to Kostiantynivka was a ploy to force Kyiv to withdraw its troops from the city and open the way to more settlements in Donetsk region. "Putin simply wants us to leave Kostiantynivka so that they can enter it and thereby occupy the entire city," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also said, according to AFP, that the EU and NATO are Europe’s "only real security", and that Moscow’s attempt to revise the continent’s security is "dangerous, because… it is precisely such things that lead to wars or escalation".