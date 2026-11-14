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Zelenskyy shared details about the Starshield outage and revealed the US proposal regarding Donbas and NATO - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Zelenskyy confirmed the restriction of Starshield in the occupied territories. He also revealed the US proposal regarding Donbas and NATO.

Zelenskyy shared details about the Starshield outage and revealed the US proposal regarding Donbas and NATO - report

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the 161 km/h Starshield restriction in the occupied territories, spoke about security guarantees for Ukraine and NATO, as well as the Kremlin’s proposals in peace talks. This was reported by The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll on X on November 14, UNN writes. 

Details

"Zelensky confirmed Starshield restrictions at 161km/h in occupied territories. And expressed serious concerns about who actually controlled the US military contract. "Rubio said Starshield under USG control but our team telling me… current restrictions were imposed by SpaceX,"" - The Economist journalist reported.

Restrictions remain in place — Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to talk to the United States about Starshield13.11.26, 21:37 • 3078 views

At the same time, according to Oliver Carroll’s report, "at briefing yesterday, Zelensky said Putin is leading American negotiators down blind alley. "The Americans say war is ending, so let’s discuss new security architecture for Europe. I believe the idea goes back years. The Russians want to redistribute influence in Europe.""

"He revealed Americans suggested trading Donbas for NATO membership. (Which they can't even deliver). "We are discussing security guarantees from NATO and EU; a strong Ukrainian army. If American side, partners confirm precisely this to us, I will ask Ukr society what it thinks,"" - The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll reported.

"He said there wasn't clarity about what the Americans meant by "Article 5-like" , and "NATO-like" guarantees,"" - Carroll noted.

"Putin meanwhile remains maximalist in his aims: "When he says something about state borders, he doesn't mean reducing Russia's territory. There's no trusting our comrade in the Kremlin. He is simply making Americans' mediation much more difficult and pushing end of war away,"" - the journalist pointed out.

Putin lives in a different reality: Zelenskyy explained how the Russians are trying to deceive the United States about the situation on the front13.11.26, 23:55 • 17985 views

Julia Shramko

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