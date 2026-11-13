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Putin lives in a different reality: Zelenskyy explained how the Russians are trying to deceive the United States about the situation on the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Zelenskyy said that the Russians are exaggerating their territorial gains to the United States. Russia loses about 40,000 military personnel every month but continues its offensive.

Putin lives in a different reality: Zelenskyy explained how the Russians are trying to deceive the United States about the situation on the front

Russia continues its offensive in Donetsk despite enormous losses, while its representatives at the peace talks in Abu Dhabi are trying to convince the United States that it has supposedly made much greater territorial gains. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Vladimir Putin is receiving distorted information about the real situation on the battlefield. This was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russian representatives claimed that they controlled half of the part of Donbas that in fact remains under Ukraine’s control.

This creates problems for the negotiations. I think that Putin is living with somewhat different information and sees a different reality. And, of course, he then tells the Americans that he needs only one, two, or three months. But I can also draw an imaginary front line on a sheet of paper, yet that would not make it true

– the president said.

Russia is suffering record losses but continues its offensive

According to figures cited by the NATO secretary general, the Russian army loses around 40,000 military personnel killed and wounded every month.

Despite this, the occupiers continue assaulting Ukrainian positions, attempting to seize the remainder of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian artillerymen say that the situation at the front is complicated by the constant activity of Russian drones. Sometimes, after firing, the soldiers barely have time to camouflage their positions before enemy drones approach them.

Russian generals have begun showing Putin fake victories in Ukraine, edited using AI – FT10.11.26, 02:16 • 15373 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
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