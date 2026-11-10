Russian generals have begun showing Putin fake victories in Ukraine, edited using AI – FT

The Russian army command is likely passing Vladimir Putin AI-generated videos purportedly showing the capture of Ukrainian settlements. Because of false reports, the Kremlin may be making military decisions that do not correspond to the real situation on the front. Financial Times reports this, citing sources close to the Russian dictator, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication’s sources, Putin’s desire for victory is forcing Russian commanders to exaggerate their successes. Information about allegedly captured positions passes through several levels of command before reaching the General Staff and the president of the Russian Federation.

By the time they all manage to report, our forces have already withdrawn – one of FT’s sources said.

How fake videos make their way into military reports

According to the publication, the Russian command receives orders to advance to new positions, even though the previous ones may in fact remain under Ukrainian control.

As a result, both sides suffer enormous losses. That is why Stalin had people executed for this – the newspaper’s source said.

FT notes that the number of videos apparently fabricated with the help of AI is already in the dozens. Whereas they were previously distributed mainly by Russian military bloggers, similar materials are now also appearing in official statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In particular, in October, the Russian agency published a video showing a Russian flag in Dobropillia. Ruslan Leviev, head of the Conflict Intelligence Team, pointed to signs of editing, including an unnatural change in the flag’s position.

Putin claimed the capture of 6,500 sq km of Ukraine, but the Russian army’s actual gains are 45 times smaller – ISW

According to estimates by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), at least 35 videos that may have been created using AI were identified between June and August. Researchers determined 10 of them to be forgeries with a high degree of confidence.

The Russian army’s actual gains are significantly smaller than those claimed

In September, Putin claimed that since the beginning of the year, Russian troops had captured 6,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, according to OSINT analysts’ estimates cited by FT, the increase in territory controlled by Russia amounted to no more than 1,500 square kilometers. According to ISW, taking Ukrainian counteroffensive operations into account, Russia’s net territorial gain from January to October amounted to only 119 square kilometers.

The Russian command is sending wounded soldiers into assaults near Dobropillia and has canceled military leave – ATESH