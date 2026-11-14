Russian attack on Pavlohrad claims one life, injures 10 - Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad, one person was killed and ten were injured. Among the injured is a 7-year-old boy.
As a result of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad on Saturday, November 14, one person was killed and ten more were injured. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
Four women, three men, and a 7-year-old boy have been hospitalized in moderate condition. Two more women will receive outpatient treatment
Reminder
During the night of November 14, Russia launched 96 drones at Ukraine, including 61 jet-powered ones. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 81 unmanned aerial vehicles.