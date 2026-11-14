Phantom cars will patrol the roads of the Lviv and Odesa regions starting November 16

Starting Monday, November 16, special "phantoms" vehicles will patrol the roads of Lviv and Odesa regions. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

First and foremost, these vehicles will operate on the most accident-prone sections. As Biloshytskyi noted, speeding is recorded automatically, without stopping the violating vehicle, while the system monitors vehicle speeds in both directions of travel—following and oncoming.

In addition, "phantom" crews respond to other dangerous traffic violations, including running a red light, crossing a double solid line, and entering the oncoming lane. In such cases, police officers may stop the driver and hold them administratively liable, the post said.

Reminder

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi reported that since September, "phantom" crews have recorded more than 112,000 speeding violations.