Scandal in world hockey: IIHF challenges Russia’s return over referees’ possible ties to the Russian Federation

$45.3850.34
ukenru
02:59 PM • 11245 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect it
01:48 PM • 12748 views
Ukraine and russia are preparing a prisoner exchange involving at least 1,000 people - LubinetsVideo
01:01 PM • 12812 views
Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report
11:05 AM • 18897 views
Europe is suffering from a labor shortage: which specialists are most in demand and who can find a job more easily
November 14, 10:14 AM • 18980 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil hub "Samara" and a military airfield
November 14, 09:01 AM • 27765 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo
November 14, 08:33 AM • 19001 views
White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned
November 14, 08:12 AM • 16664 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine have fallen: where and by how much gasoline and diesel became cheaper on November 14
November 14, 06:52 AM • 18616 views
License to produce Patriot missiles for Ukraine is stalled at the Pentagon - report
November 14, 05:59 AM • 20324 views
Putin issued the US an ultimatum regarding Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe – NYT revealed the Kremlin's demands
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2m/s
78%
754mm
Popular news
SpaceX’s attempt at a unique double capture using Starship failedPhotoVideoNovember 14, 06:39 AM • 6800 views
Senate Democrats demand that Musk preserve data on Starlink in UkraineNovember 14, 06:59 AM • 6132 views
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launchNovember 14, 08:05 AM • 14970 views
Air travel collapse in the United States disrupted more than 15,000 flights - thousands of travelers stranded at airportsVideoNovember 14, 09:23 AM • 12152 views
Millions found buried in a forest in Hungary: corruption during Orbán’s rule under investigationNovember 14, 10:06 AM • 8670 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect it02:59 PM • 11216 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?Video02:31 PM • 5478 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 27761 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 76032 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 75238 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launchNovember 14, 08:05 AM • 15017 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 16212 views
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"November 14, 04:07 AM • 19089 views
A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish womenNovember 14, 03:52 AM • 16082 views
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacksNovember 14, 03:05 AM • 18921 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
Starlink
SWIFT
9K720 Iskander

Scandal in world hockey: IIHF challenges Russia’s return over referees’ possible ties to the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The IIHF has filed a complaint with the CAS against the admission of Russian teams to five tournaments. The federation doubts the independence of two referees because of their trips to Russia.

Scandal in world hockey: IIHF challenges Russia’s return over referees’ possible ties to the Russian Federation

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has filed a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision to reinstate Russian national teams in international competitions. The reason is possible undisclosed ties between two arbitrators and Russia, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the IIHF is challenging the CAS decision of October 30, 2026, by which the court ordered that Russian national teams be allowed to participate in five World Championships during the 2026–27 season.

The appeal was prompted by circumstances that could call into question the independence of two of the three arbitrators who heard the case. In particular, the head of the arbitration panel, Italian Giulio Palermo, attended a legal conference in Moscow in September 2026. This occurred several weeks before his appointment as panel chair on October 9. He said that he had paid for his trip to Moscow himself and that it was unrelated to the case involving Russian hockey players. Another arbitrator, Egyptian Ismail Selim, also attended a legal event in the Russian capital in May 2025.

According to journalists, information about these trips was not properly disclosed during the arbitration proceedings. At the same time, CAS stated that it saw insufficient grounds to question the arbitrator's independence.

What is known about the CAS decision

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the appeal of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and ruled that Russian national teams should be allowed to participate in international competitions. The arbitration panel concluded that the IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence of security threats that could justify the continued suspension of Russian teams.

The decision concerns five tournaments, including the World Junior Championship, which is scheduled to begin on December 26, 2026, in Canada, as well as the 2027 Men's World Championship in Germany.

The return of the Russians has already met opposition from a number of European ice hockey federations. Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Austria have said they do not wish to play matches against Russian teams. In addition, Canadian authorities said they intend to bar Russian hockey players from the World Junior Championship, even if they have valid visas.

Individual sponsors of international ice hockey competitions have also opposed Russia's return, warning that they may reconsider their cooperation with the IIHF.

Context

Russian and Belarusian national teams were suspended from international ice hockey competitions in February 2022 following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over the following years, the IIHF repeatedly extended the restrictions, explaining that they were necessary to ensure the safety of tournament participants.

We remind you

Earlier, we reported that the FIFA president was ready to return Russia to international football. The Ukrainian Association of Football and Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs are calling for the position not to be changed because of the ongoing war.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SportsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Latvia
Austria
Finland
Denmark
Canada
Sweden
Norway
Czech Republic
Germany