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The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The Pentagon is reviewing the plan to withdraw troops from Europe: instead of 25,000, around 5,000 may be withdrawn. Trump will make the decision.

The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump may significantly reduce the scale of the planned withdrawal of American troops from Europe. While NATO allies previously feared a reduction of the contingent by 25,000 troops, they now expect the withdrawal of approximately 5,000. Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Pentagon is reviewing its plans due to increased defense spending by European allies and the importance of U.S. military bases in Europe for operations in the Middle East.

In particular, the war with Iran demonstrated how dependent the United States is on European infrastructure for the deployment of troops and aircraft and for supporting combat operations.

We have a lot of resources there that are exactly where we need them. I do not expect anything major

– U.S. Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said earlier, commenting on a possible reduction of the contingent.

Where the U.S. plans to reduce its military presence

According to Bloomberg sources, the main reduction may affect Germany, which hosts the largest U.S. military contingent in Europe.

At the same time, NATO's eastern flank is planned to be strengthened. Countries bordering Russia have offered to assume part of the costs of maintaining U.S. troops.

The final decision will be made by Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to present the president with relevant recommendations on December 1.

Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report14.11.26, 15:01 • 20001 view

For now, the Pentagon continues to assess possible scenarios and their implications for European security.

At the same time, U.S. legislation limits the possibilities for reducing the military presence. Congress previously prohibited reducing the U.S. contingent in Europe below 76,000 service members without the necessary consultations with allies and a risk assessment.

According to Bloomberg, political changes following the midterm elections to Congress may also complicate the implementation of a large-scale withdrawal of American troops.

Europeans want the creation of their own EU army amid declining trust in the US — poll13.11.26, 17:32 • 3902 views

Stepan Haftko

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