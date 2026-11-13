Europeans want the creation of their own EU army amid declining trust in the US — poll

Around 71% of Europeans want the European Union to have its own army. The survey results also point to growing concerns about the reliability of the United States and deep divisions over assessments of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Politico writes about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Trends 2026 report, prepared by the security-focused think tank GLOBSEC, support for creating an EU army is high in all surveyed member states. The largest share of supporters was recorded in Romania — 82%, followed by Lithuania — 78% and France — 75%.

Even in countries that have traditionally been skeptical of the integration of the European defense sector, a majority of respondents supported the idea. In particular, around 70% of those surveyed in Poland and Bulgaria, as well as 69% in Germany, supported the creation of an EU army.

The survey results were published amid discussions among European governments about strengthening their own military capabilities in the face of prolonged Russian aggression and growing uncertainty over the United States’ readiness to guarantee Europe’s security.

NATO plans to change its military strategy, focusing on deterring Russia - Politico

GLOBSEC conducted the survey in 14 countries across the transatlantic space, including 11 EU member states, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Support for strengthening Europe’s military potential does not mean abandoning NATO. Around 77% of respondents in the Alliance’s countries covered by the survey said they would vote to maintain their countries’ NATO membership. At the same time, 78% of those surveyed in EU countries supported developing the bloc’s own defense capabilities alongside the Alliance.

The most direct form of citizens’ participation in national defense — compulsory military service — also received significant support. Among respondents in countries without mandatory conscription, 64% supported its reinstatement. The highest figures were recorded in the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Slovakia.

Germany - the exception

As the publication notes, attitudes toward Washington point to deepening transatlantic divisions. More than a third of those surveyed in European countries now consider the United States a security threat. In Germany, France and the United Kingdom, around half of respondents hold this view, while in Central and Eastern Europe the figure is approximately one-third.

Germany became the only country among those surveyed where a majority of respondents consider Washington a security threat.

The country also stands out in its attitude toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Around 40% of German respondents agreed with the statement that Ukraine’s treatment of its Russian-speaking population justified the invasion. Another 39% believe that the West provoked the war.

These views are accompanied by lower support for Kyiv. Slightly more than half of those surveyed believe that Ukraine’s struggle is important for Germany’s security, while nearly six in ten would agree to Ukraine making territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

The survey results demonstrate a political paradox: Europeans want to strengthen their own army, but at the same time remain supporters of NATO, even despite declining trust in its most powerful member - the United States - the publication adds.

EU's top diplomat Kallas speaks out on creation of European army