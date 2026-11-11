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NATO plans to change its military strategy, focusing on deterring Russia - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

NATO is discussing prioritizing preparations for a large-scale conflict in Europe instead of simultaneously participating in several crisis operations. No decision has been made yet.

NATO plans to change its military strategy, focusing on deterring Russia - Politico

NATO countries are considering a sweeping review of the Alliance’s military planning for the first time in at least two decades. They want to make preparing for a possible large-scale conflict with the russian federation in Europe the main priority, rather than simultaneously providing forces for crisis-management operations outside the Alliance. Politico reports this, citing Alliance diplomats, UNN writes.

Details

The 32 NATO member states have begun negotiations on new capability targets. These define which troops and weapons the allies must provide in the event of a conflict, as well as how funding for these needs will be allocated.

According to the draft document, member states will no longer be required to simultaneously provide sufficient forces for a large-scale war in Europe and several smaller crisis-management operations. Instead, the allies will plan their forces for one of these scenarios.

The negotiations concern a document entitled "Political Guidance," which is part of the Alliance’s four-year process for reviewing its defense needs. The new military capability requirements are expected to be approved by 2029, while agreements on the document are to be finalized by February.

According to Camille Grand, a former NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defense Investment, the proposal reflects an understanding that a large-scale conflict in Europe will take priority over the Alliance’s other tasks.

This approach is also consistent with the position of the United States, which is calling on NATO to focus on its core mission—defending Europe. In Washington, this concept is called NATO 3.0.

At the same time, the proposed changes could spark disputes among member states. Southern European countries have traditionally supported NATO partnerships and the Alliance’s participation in crisis-management operations. The United States, Northern European countries, and the states on the eastern flank, by contrast, favor prioritizing defense against russia

—the publication emphasizes.

It is noted that after the end of the Cold War, NATO largely shifted its focus to operations outside its territory, including in Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. However, russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 forced the Alliance to refocus on the defense of Europe.

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Abandoning simultaneous preparation for two scenarios may also be linked to limited defense budgets and the need to allocate resources more efficiently. Another factor is the possible reduction of the U.S. military presence in Europe.

Washington is calling on its European allies to spend more on their own defense and focus on protecting NATO territory rather than operations beyond it. In particular, the United States supports abandoning tasks such as the Alliance’s advisory mission in Iraq.

Next month, the Pentagon is expected to present the results of its review of the U.S. military presence in Europe. The document may provide for the withdrawal of some U.S. servicemembers.

At the same time, the proposed changes do not mean the automatic termination of ongoing NATO operations abroad, including missions in Kosovo and Iraq. As a senior Alliance official noted, the decision to deploy troops will remain political

—the publication writes.

A final decision on NATO’s new military priorities has not yet been made. Negotiations among the allies are at an early stage.

NATO’s new plan envisages strikes on targets deep in Russia’s rear04.11.26, 18:01 • 7785 views

Olga Rozgon

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