The party of France’s far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has published its official election platform, which proposes withdrawing the country from NATO, nationalizing some defense companies, and developing its own military and space capabilities. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

The 222-page platform of the France Unbowed party calls for France to immediately withdraw from NATO’s integrated command and subsequently from the organization itself.

"Immediately withdraw from NATO’s integrated command and subsequently, in stages, from the organization itself. Reject the United States’ demand to direct 5% of GDP toward defense spending," the document states.

At the same time, under a Mélenchon presidency, France would continue helping other European Union countries in accordance with EU treaties.

Regarding Ukraine, the party does not explicitly call for an end to aid, but emphasizes the need for a diplomatic settlement of the war. In its view, any peace agreement must provide for "collective security guarantees — between the parties to the conflict and with the rest of Europe."

France Unbowed also advocates strengthening arms control, particularly over autonomous lethal systems and nuclear weapons.

The platform devotes particular attention to space policy. The party opposes an "arms race in space" and proposes closing NATO’s space center in Toulouse. At the same time, it stresses that France must have the means to guarantee its own sovereignty.

In particular, the platform states that the country needs to develop its own space shuttle. Earlier, party lawmakers advocated purchasing the Vortex vehicle — a reusable orbital spaceplane project being developed by the French company Dassault Aviation.

In addition, the party proposes increasing investment in critically important military capabilities — communications, intelligence, and logistics assets that are currently provided primarily by the United States through NATO.

"They must be produced as a matter of priority," the platform emphasizes.

The political force also proposes nationalizing some of France’s largest defense companies, including ArianeGroup.

A more detailed defense program will be published later, a lawmaker from France Unbowed told POLITICO.

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