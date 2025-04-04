$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15499 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28192 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64571 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213493 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122441 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131607 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131607 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213493 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213493 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391693 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391693 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254214 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254214 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2954 views

07:44 PM • 2954 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14018 views

05:58 PM • 14018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45194 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45194 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Toulouse

Homeless people buy lottery ticket with stolen card and win half a million euros: victim offers to share winnings

In Toulouse, two homeless people used a stolen bank card to buy a lottery ticket that won 500,000 euros. The cardholder offers to split the winnings, but the thieves face arrest.

News of the World • February 22, 09:22 PM • 72299 views

Coffin of Renaissance poet found during excavations near Notre Dame

Archaeologists have identified the body of the French Renaissance poet Joachim du Bellay in one of the coffins under Notre Dame Cathedral. The tests helped to identify the 37-year-old man buried in the center of the cathedral.

Culture • September 18, 11:45 PM • 20108 views

Protests in France: people march against the far right before the elections

Thousands of people protested across France against the far-right National Rally party on the eve of the parliamentary elections, police detained 7 people in Paris.

News of the World • June 15, 06:44 PM • 25110 views

900 tons of lithium batteries burn at a recycling plant in southern France

A fire broke out at a battery recycling plant in the south of France, which is dangerous due to the combustible materials contained in batteries.

Society • February 19, 03:11 AM • 36615 views

Europa League draw: "Shakhtar will play Marseille in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League

In the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk will face Olympique de Marseille, with the first leg taking place on February 15 and the return leg on February 22.

Sports • December 18, 12:58 PM • 29599 views