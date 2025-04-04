In Toulouse, two homeless people used a stolen bank card to buy a lottery ticket that won 500,000 euros. The cardholder offers to
split the winnings, but the thieves face arrest.
Archaeologists have identified the body of the French Renaissance poet Joachim du Bellay in one of the coffins under Notre Dame
Cathedral. The tests helped to identify the 37-year-old man buried in the center of the cathedral.
Thousands of people protested across France against the far-right National Rally party on the eve of the parliamentary elections,
police detained 7 people in Paris.
A fire broke out at a battery recycling plant in the south of France, which is dangerous due to the combustible materials
contained in batteries.
In the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk will face Olympique de Marseille, with the first leg taking place on
February 15 and the return leg on February 22.