Homeless people buy lottery ticket with stolen card and win half a million euros: victim offers to share winnings

In the French city of Toulouse, two homeless people used a stolen bank card to buy a lottery ticket, which turned out to be a lucky one - the prize was 500,000 euros. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

It is noted that Jean-David E. had a backpack stolen from his car, which contained a wallet with documents and a bank card. The man immediately contacted the bank to block the account, but found out that the card had already been debited with 52.50 euros.

"The man ... offers to share the cash with the lucky ones. He also wants his wallet back," the article says.

Meanwhile, the thieves face arrest. At the same time, no one has yet provided the winning ticket to receive the reward.

It's an incredible story, but it's all true. ... You risk nothing... we'll share it with you, and you can change your life. The ticket is about to expire, time is against us - said the victim's lawyer.

