American claims to have won $340 million, but lottery officials deny it, citing "human error"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
American claims to have won $340 million, but lottery officials deny it, citing "human error"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24028 views

An American man claims to have won $340 million in the lottery, but officials said it was a "website error" and voided his winnings; he sued the lottery companies.

John Cheeks, a resident of Washington, D.C., believed he had won a $340 million jackpot, but the lottery companies - Powerball and DC Lottery - informed him that it was a "website error" and his winnings were canceled. In response, the American went to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Going to bed a millionaire and waking up penniless is what happened to John Chicks, a US resident who thought he had won $340 million in the lottery. However, the next day, he received a message stating that there was a "website error" and that the multi-million dollar prize numbers were not winning.

The man sued Powerball and the DC Lottery, which refuse to pay for the ticket purchased by the lottery winner in January 2023. Mr. Chicks claims that his numbers appeared on the website of the Washington Lottery. The company continues to insist that it was a mistake on the website, not the official numbers.

However, the man kept the ticket, found a lawyer, and is now demanding compensation from lottery companies for the jackpot, as well as the interest he could have received from it every day - a total of $340 million.

How the "incredible" lottery glitch happened

According to court documents, Powerball and the lottery contractor, Taoti Enterprises, a Washington-based company, claim that the confusion was caused by a technical error.

In a court filing, one of Taoti's employees said that on January 6, 2023, the day Chicks bought his ticket, the quality control team was conducting tests on the website. According to court documents, a set of test Powerball numbers that matched Chicks' numbers were "accidentally" posted on the site that day. These numbers remained online for three days, until January 9.

The lawyer of the lottery "winner" Richard Evans stated that since the winning numbers matched Chicks', his client is entitled to "the entire jackpot". Otherwise, Evans argues, Chicks is entitled to damages for the lottery's "gross negligence" in posting the wrong lottery numbers.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy has supported a government draft law that proposes to liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). 

Putin presents Kim Jong-un with a Russian-made car20.02.24, 02:20

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising