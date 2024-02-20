Putin presents Kim Jong-un with a Russian-made car
Putin gave Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car during their meeting in February, according to North Korean state media.
The leader of the DPRK received a Russian-made car from Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the North Korean Central News Agency, UNN reports.
Make and model are not specified.
As noted, the gift for Kim Jong-un was received on February 18 by his sister, Deputy Head of the Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim Yo-jong, as well as the Secretary of the Central Committee of the WPK, Park Jong-chong. Kim Yo-jong noted that this gift "serves as a clear indication of the special friendly relations established between the leaders of the two countries" and is "the best gift". She conveyed her gratitude to Putin.
It is known that Kim Jong-un often uses a Maybach limousine to get around.
