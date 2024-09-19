Coffin of Renaissance poet found during excavations near Notre Dame

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104950 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110275 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178366 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143597 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146666 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187824 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112194 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177744 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 82774 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 82774 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance
February 28, 07:11 PM • 42419 views

February 28, 07:11 PM • 42419 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 90260 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 60241 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 60241 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178384 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187831 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204992 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 193747 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193747 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145017 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145017 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144686 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140394 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140394 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157080 views
Coffin of Renaissance poet found during excavations near Notre Dame

Coffin of Renaissance poet found during excavations near Notre Dame

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20065 views

Archaeologists have identified the body of the French Renaissance poet Joachim du Bellay in one of the coffins under Notre Dame Cathedral. The tests helped to identify the 37-year-old man buried in the center of the cathedral.

Scientists of the National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research of France, who conducted excavations after the fire in Notre Dame Cathedral, identified the body of the famous French Renaissance poet Joachim du Bellay in one of the coffins. This was reported by France Info, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that archaeologists discovered two anthropomorphic lead sarcophagi near Notre Dame in 2022. They were just a few meters from each other in the very center of the cathedral. One of them had an epitaph and was quickly identified as the sarcophagus of Antoine de La Porte, who was a canon of Notre Dame. But the identity of the second person, a man in his thirties, remained mysterious.

Image

Analyses conducted at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Toulouse revealed more about this unknown man. In particular, he had a deformity of the coccyx, indicating that he had been riding a lot, and a sawn skull and fractured sternum indicate that he had been subjected to an autopsy before being embalmed.

Born in Anjou around 1522, Joachim du Bellay was one of the founders of the Pleiades, a group of poets and literary movement. Du Bellay died in Paris in 1560 at the age of 37. One of the poet's uncles was a cardinal and former bishop of Paris, so the family could afford a burial in Notre Dame. But in 1758, during the search, his coffin was not found.

20.04.23, 05:19 • 949181 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
toulouseToulouse
parisParis
franceFrance

