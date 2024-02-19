900 tons of lithium batteries burn at a recycling plant in southern France

A processing plant with 900 tons of lithium batteries is on fire in France. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Saturday, 900 tons of lithium batteries burned at a battery recycling plant in southern France.

The fire broke out in a warehouse owned by the French processing group SNAM, located north of Toulouse.

Local councillor Pascal Mazet confirmed the incident in a statement to the media.

Lithium batteries, while a key element in many electrical devices from phones to electric vehicles, can be a serious fire hazard. These batteries contain combustible materials that, together with the stored energy, can cause a fire when exposed to heat.