Europe gripped by anomalous heatwave: two dead, red alert level, and closure of Eiffel Tower

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Europe, particularly France, has been gripped by an anomalous heatwave, which has led to the declaration of a red alert level and the closure of the Eiffel Tower. Air temperatures could reach 41°C in Paris, 43°C in Spain, and 34°C in London. In France, schools are closed, there are power outages and train disruptions, and in Italy, outdoor work is prohibited.

Europe gripped by anomalous heatwave: two dead, red alert level, and closure of Eiffel Tower

The French capital has today been put on red alert due to high temperatures, as a result of which the Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors. The heatwave continues across Europe, with two deaths in Italy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg and BBC.

Details

The top of the Eiffel Tower will be closed to visitors for the next two days, as temperatures in Paris could rise to 41°C on Tuesday. Due to the heat that has gripped the country since June 19, the French capital and 15 other departments have been declared a red alert.

Approximately 1,350 French schools were partially or completely closed on Tuesday due to the extreme heat. More than 5,000 households were left without electricity in the Ardeche and Drome regions.

Due to the heat, there were train disruptions between Paris and a number of cities, including Toulouse and Limoges. In the city of Bourges (central France), local authorities provided citizens with free access to air-conditioned rooms in libraries, conservatories and public halls, including the airport.

According to the BBC, the list of affected areas includes: Val-d'Oise, Yvelines, Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-et-Marne, Essonne, Aude, Yonne, Loiret, Loir-et-Cher, Cher, Indre-et-Loire, Indre and Vienne.

On the Iberian Peninsula, temperatures could rise even higher – up to 43°C are forecast in some areas of Spain. Similar heat is expected in Beja (Portugal), where a June record of 46.6°C was recorded in the city of Evora on Sunday. In London, temperatures could reach 34°C, after which the heat is expected to ease from Wednesday.

Climate change is amplifying the intensity and frequency of heatwaves, stressing energy systems and threatening the health of millions. Rising temperatures also cause extreme weather events – from powerful storms to wildfires – across Europe, which is the fastest-warming continent.

- the report says.

Europe is wilting from record-breaking early summer heat30.06.25, 08:22 • 2501 view

In Italy, regional emergency orders have also been issued banning outdoor work during the hottest hours of the day until mid-September. In Florence, a popular tourist city, temperatures are forecast to reach 40°C on Wednesday.

It is also reported that in Bologna, a 47-year-old man died after falling ill at a construction site. Another man, 70, was found dead after a flash flood at a tourist complex west of Turin.

In Germany, red heat warnings have been issued for five areas west of Cologne and three others in the southern part of the country. In the Swiss Alps, a red warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued.

The weather forecaster told when the heat is expected in Ukraine25.06.25, 12:21 • 3196 views

Olga Rozgon

