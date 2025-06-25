The weather forecaster told when the heat is expected in Ukraine

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
08:58 AM • 3772 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 10560 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 11079 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 38118 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 81165 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 88372 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 108718 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120262 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122046 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 91483 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 21243 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damagedJune 25, 12:59 AM • 18410 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 27087 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 19787 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 18835 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 77634 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 120689 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 124623 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 163999 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 191390 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 26136 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 34819 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 48622 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 123585 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 200682 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

The weather forecaster told when the heat is expected in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

Weather forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts heat up to +34 degrees in most regions of Ukraine on July 3-4. At the same time, on June 26, fresher weather is expected with rain in the north, center and east, as well as strong winds.

The weather forecaster told when the heat is expected in Ukraine

In most regions of Ukraine, heat of +28+34 degrees is expected on July 3-4. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the forecast of weather forecaster Natalka Didenko in Telegram.

Details

Tarasun and Tetyanka and I have been working more diligently and found two days for heat apologists! On July 3-4, most regions of Ukraine are expected to have heat of +28+34 degrees! Of course, in the southern part of Ukraine, heat will not be a rare phenomenon - we are talking about the prevailing synoptic situation. This is according to a preliminary forecast

- Didenko wrote.

Didenko also told what weather is expected tomorrow.

We are returning to our fresher everyday life. On June 26, the air temperature in Ukraine will be: +19+22 degrees in the north, +22+25 in the west, +25+30 degrees in Transcarpathia, 23+26 in the center, up to +28 degrees in the Dnipropetrovsk region, +21+26 degrees in the east (fresher Kharkiv region), hot in the south, +27+31 degrees. Rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, will pass at night in the north and center of Ukraine, and in the afternoon on Thursday - only in the eastern part and in the Sumy region

- Didenko said.

Extreme weather conditions have become more frequent due to climate change – NASA research17.06.25, 17:34 • 3278 views

According to her, it will be mostly sunny in Ukraine during the day on June 26.

North-westerly wind, 5-12 meters per second, in most regions (except western ones) storm gusts up to 15-20 meters per second!

- Didenko noted. 

Didenko reported that rain with thunderstorms is expected in Kyiv the next night, sunny weather tomorrow afternoon. The north-westerly wind is strong again, in places up to 15-20 meters per second. The maximum air temperature is +20+22 degrees. 

In the photo below - weather experts Tarasun and Tasya are watching the synoptic situation in all directions!

- Didenko added.

Scientists find evidence of weakening ocean circulation system: Gulf Stream on the verge of collapse23.06.25, 16:32 • 3580 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Weather and environment
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9