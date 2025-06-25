The weather forecaster told when the heat is expected in Ukraine

In most regions of Ukraine, heat of +28+34 degrees is expected on July 3-4. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the forecast of weather forecaster Natalka Didenko in Telegram.

Details

Tarasun and Tetyanka and I have been working more diligently and found two days for heat apologists! On July 3-4, most regions of Ukraine are expected to have heat of +28+34 degrees! Of course, in the southern part of Ukraine, heat will not be a rare phenomenon - we are talking about the prevailing synoptic situation. This is according to a preliminary forecast - Didenko wrote.

Didenko also told what weather is expected tomorrow.

We are returning to our fresher everyday life. On June 26, the air temperature in Ukraine will be: +19+22 degrees in the north, +22+25 in the west, +25+30 degrees in Transcarpathia, 23+26 in the center, up to +28 degrees in the Dnipropetrovsk region, +21+26 degrees in the east (fresher Kharkiv region), hot in the south, +27+31 degrees. Rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, will pass at night in the north and center of Ukraine, and in the afternoon on Thursday - only in the eastern part and in the Sumy region - Didenko said.

According to her, it will be mostly sunny in Ukraine during the day on June 26.

North-westerly wind, 5-12 meters per second, in most regions (except western ones) storm gusts up to 15-20 meters per second! - Didenko noted.

Didenko reported that rain with thunderstorms is expected in Kyiv the next night, sunny weather tomorrow afternoon. The north-westerly wind is strong again, in places up to 15-20 meters per second. The maximum air temperature is +20+22 degrees.

