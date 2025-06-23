Scientists find evidence of weakening ocean circulation system: Gulf Stream on the verge of collapse

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3836 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 31350 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 25273 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 55479 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 39197 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 90379 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59411 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93933 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128132 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97777 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 50779 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine daysJune 23, 07:47 AM • 41284 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 33726 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation12:28 PM • 24021 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15353 views
Publications
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15993 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 31349 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 55478 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 323197 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 378584 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 3446 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 107008 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 231790 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 105462 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 106393 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Scientists find evidence of weakening ocean circulation system: Gulf Stream on the verge of collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

Scientists have discovered that the weakening of the Gulf Stream ocean current has been happening for over a century, and it could soon disappear entirely, causing extreme cooling in Europe. A new study points to a "cold blob" in the North Atlantic as evidence of the weakening Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

Scientists find evidence of weakening ocean circulation system: Gulf Stream on the verge of collapse

Scientists from the University of California, Riverside have discovered that the ocean current in the Atlantic Ocean that significantly affects the climate — the Gulf Stream — which has been weakening for over 100 years, may soon disappear completely. This will negatively affect the climate, researchers warn. Daily Mail writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

The Gulf Stream is only a small part of a much broader system of currents, officially called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).

AMOC, dubbed the 'ocean's conveyor belt,' transports warm, salty water near the ocean's surface north from the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere.

This is crucial for maintaining a temperate climate in Europe, the UK, and the east coast of the USA.

The concern is that if AMOC collapses rapidly, it could lead to profound freezing in large parts of Europe.

In fact, scientists predict that temperatures could drop to -30°C in some parts of the UK.
In fact, scientists predict that temperatures could drop to -30°C in some parts of the UK.

Our analytical work shows that AMOC has been weakening for over a century. This trend is likely to continue if greenhouse gas levels continue to rise,

— said Professor Wei Liu, one of the authors of the study.

Researchers point to a strange patch of cold water south of Greenland and Iceland, more than 1,500 kilometers wide, that shouldn't actually be there.

Unlike the water surrounding it, this 'stubborn' patch of cold water has resisted global warming for over a century, which has long fueled discussions among scientists.

Extreme weather events have become more frequent due to climate change — NASA study

Extreme weather conditions have become more frequent due to climate change – NASA research17.06.25, 17:34 • 3262 views

People have wondered why this cold spot exists; we found that the most likely answer is the weakening of AMOC,

 — said lead author of the study Wei Liu.

Liu and his colleague analyzed nearly 100 years of data on salinity and temperature, which can be used to understand the strength of AMOC.

As AMOC slows down, less heat and salt reach the North Atlantic, leading to cooler, fresher, and less salty surface waters.

From these long-term salinity and temperature data, they reconstructed changes in the circulation system and compared them with nearly 100 different climate models.

They found that only models simulating a weakened AMOC matched the real data. This indicates that a weakened AMOC was the only possible cause of the blob's formation.

In the Hollywood film "The Day After Tomorrow," the AMOC collapse occurs within a few days, and the fictional weather immediately changes to extremely cold.

The planet's carbon budget has two years left until the 1.5°C target — scientists
The planet's carbon budget has two years left until the 1.5°C target — scientists

Fortunately, such a rapid transition will not happen in real life, said Penny Holliday, Head of Marine Physics and Ocean Circulation at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton.

Only two years left of planet's carbon budget to meet 1.5°C target, scientists warn19.06.25, 08:17 • 3012 views

— she said.

Last week, another team of scientists reported that temperatures in Scotland could drop to -30°C if AMOC collapses. Moreover, Edinburgh will spend almost half the year with a minimum temperature below 0°C.

Meanwhile, London will experience extremely cold temperatures down to -19°C and more than two months of additional sub-zero days compared to the late 19th century.

Rice may prove to be the most resilient crop in the face of global warming — Bloomberg

{{27}}

Rice May Prove Most Resilient Crop in Warming World - Bloomberg18.06.25, 20:23 • 3774 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
Scotland
Greenland
Atlantic Ocean
Iceland
United Kingdom
Europe
United States
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9