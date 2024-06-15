Protests in France: people march against the far right before the elections

Thousands of people in France have marched against the far-right national rally of the RN before the upcoming parliamentary elections. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, large-scale protests took place in Paris and various cities of France, bringing together thousands of people to oppose the far-right national rally of the RN before the upcoming French parliamentary elections.

After the RN's success in last week's European elections, the police noted that 350,000 people are expected to participate, with 21,000 officers deployed.

Protests took place in cities such as Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, and Lille.

The CGT union estimates that 250,000 people joined in Paris alone, with a total of 640,000 across the country.

The police detained seven people in Paris, and there were 217,000 protesters across France.

