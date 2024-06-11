Macron hopes for "right choice" in French National Assembly vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed confidence that French voters will make the "right choice" in the early elections he announced after the far-right defeated his centrist alliance in Sunday's EU vote.

I am confident in the ability of the French people to make the right choice for themselves and for future generations Macron wrote on Monday on his x-Page

French President Macron on Sunday, June 9, dissolved the National Assembly and called new elections. This news came as a surprise to many, according to European media.

The background of the decision is the bitter defeat of Macron's Vidrodzhennya party in the European Parliament elections. More than 30% of French people voted for Marine Le Pen's National Association (RN) – twice as much as for Macron's party.

Thus, on June 30 and July 7, the French must go to the polls again to vote in the new elections to the National Assembly.

"This is a crucial moment for clarification. I have heard your message and your concerns, and I will not leave them unanswered, " Macron said on Sunday evening.

The President notedthat "France needs a clear majority." In the end, he could not act as if "nothing had happened," Macron added.

Analysts say that Emmanuel Macron went on a risky adventure, dissolving parliament in order to prevent the far-right "National Association" from coming to power. Macron's second term ends in 2027.

