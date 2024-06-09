Macron's office is considering the Estonian Prime Minister for the post of head of EU diplomacy

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron considers Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas as a successor to Josep Borrel. This is reported by Politico, citing sources, reports UNN.

It is noted that when it comes to the position of head of EU diplomacy, the name of the Estonian Prime Minister is the most discussed in Brussels.

Three French officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to Politico that Emmanuel Macron's office is considering Callas as Borrel's successor. But all three also said that the French president was leaving his options open.

"There is a good understanding between Macron and Callas, she is very much loved, and they have similar points of view," said an aide from the political liberal group Renew Europe.

"She is clearly considered a strong personality of the Renew Europe group. She is a strong voice with influence outside her country," he added.

A senior Eastern European official, anonymously stated that there was confirmation from Estonian colleagues regarding Macron's preference for Callas.

"They said Macron gave his consent earlier this year," the official said.

In addition, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski are also likely contenders for the post of head of EU diplomacy.

Addition

Politico reported in January 2024 that Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas is applying for the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy after the EU elections in June.