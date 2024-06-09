Macron's office is considering the Estonian Prime Minister for the post of head of EU diplomacy

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 29241 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229919 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162200 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146974 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112828 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201862 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 54041 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 63184 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 37774 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103153 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91361 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215095 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228094 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91361 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103153 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156639 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159349 views
Macron's office is considering the Estonian Prime Minister for the post of head of EU diplomacy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26797 views

The cabinet of French President Emmanuel Macron is considering Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas as a potential successor to Josep Borrell as head of EU diplomacy.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron considers Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas as a successor to Josep Borrel. This is reported by Politico, citing sources, reports UNN.

It is noted that when it comes to the position of head of EU diplomacy, the name of the Estonian Prime Minister is the most discussed in Brussels.

Three French officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to Politico that Emmanuel Macron's office is considering Callas as Borrel's successor. But all three also said that the French president was leaving his options open.

"There is a good understanding between Macron and Callas, she is very much loved, and they have similar points of view," said an aide from the political liberal group Renew Europe.

"She is clearly considered a strong personality of the Renew Europe group. She is a strong voice with influence outside her country," he added. 

A senior Eastern European official, anonymously stated that there was confirmation from Estonian colleagues regarding Macron's preference for Callas.

"They said Macron gave his consent earlier this year," the official said.

In addition, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski are also likely contenders for the post of head of EU diplomacy.

Politico reported in January 2024 that Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas is applying for the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy after the EU elections in June.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
brusselsBrussels
estoniaEstonia
polandPoland

