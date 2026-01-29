EU's top diplomat Kallas speaks out on creation of European army

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commented on the possibility of creating a European army, noting that if parallel structures are created, "it will simply blur the picture." She stated this on Thursday upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, writes UNN.

Details

"Every European country has an army, and the armies of 23 countries are also part of NATO structures. Therefore, I cannot imagine that countries would create a separate European army," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, commenting on what she thinks about "President Zelenskyy's idea" of creating a European army, and that Ukraine's army would be the basis of this army.

So, according to her, "these should be armies that already exist."

"We need to see how this works in practice. It is clear to me that in military affairs there must be a very direct and clear chain of command, so that whenever something happens, it is clear who gives orders to whom. If we create parallel structures, it will simply blur the picture. And in difficult times, orders can simply fall 'between the cracks,'" Kallas pointed out.

Addition

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the creation of a united armed forces of Europe within the next 3-5 years is a realistic scenario, but it depends on the pace of decision-making in the EU, access to components for arms production, and, most importantly, on the political will of Europeans.

European army in 3-5 years: Zelenskyy named key condition