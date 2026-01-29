$42.770.19
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 13506 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 22627 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 23536 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 21398 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 19665 views
Ukraine is creating a "small" air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 20456 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 22741 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 15117 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 26841 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
EU's top diplomat Kallas speaks out on creation of European army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas commented on the idea of creating a European army. She stated that she cannot imagine countries creating a separate European army, and that the existing armies of 23 bloc countries are already part of NATO.

EU's top diplomat Kallas speaks out on creation of European army

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commented on the possibility of creating a European army, noting that if parallel structures are created, "it will simply blur the picture." She stated this on Thursday upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, writes UNN.

Details

"Every European country has an army, and the armies of 23 countries are also part of NATO structures. Therefore, I cannot imagine that countries would create a separate European army," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, commenting on what she thinks about "President Zelenskyy's idea" of creating a European army, and that Ukraine's army would be the basis of this army.

So, according to her, "these should be armies that already exist."

"We need to see how this works in practice. It is clear to me that in military affairs there must be a very direct and clear chain of command, so that whenever something happens, it is clear who gives orders to whom. If we create parallel structures, it will simply blur the picture. And in difficult times, orders can simply fall 'between the cracks,'" Kallas pointed out.

Addition

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the creation of a united armed forces of Europe within the next 3-5 years is a realistic scenario, but it depends on the pace of decision-making in the EU, access to components for arms production, and, most importantly, on the political will of Europeans.

European army in 3-5 years: Zelenskyy named key condition23.01.26, 12:36 • 4086 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy