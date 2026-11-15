The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT

Russia has proposed that the United States return to the model of relations that existed during the Cold War, effectively dividing Europe into spheres of influence between Moscow and Washington. The Kremlin's demands include limiting NATO's presence in Eastern Europe and restoring Russia's influence over neighboring states. The Moscow Times reports this, citing The New York Times, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the Russian delegation made the relevant proposals during multilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. Similar ideas were later discussed at Vladimir Putin's meeting with U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow.

The Russian side proposed restoring a system of agreements similar to the one that existed between the USSR and the United States from 1946 to 1991. In particular, the proposal involved dividing Europe into spheres of influence and the possibility of creating a new equivalent of the Warsaw Pact under Moscow's leadership.

According to U.S. diplomats, Witkoff and Kushner tried to explain to Russian representatives that the modern world differs significantly from the era of the Cold War.

However, Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov called the proposed model "the basis of an indivisible security architecture."

Russia demands restrictions on NATO and Ukraine's military capabilities

According to journalists, the Kremlin insists that Ukraine renounce joining NATO, transfer the entire territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia, and reduce the Ukrainian state's defense potential.

At the same time, Moscow is making demands of other European countries as well, including Finland and Moldova.

Putin issued the US an ultimatum regarding Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe – NYT revealed the Kremlin's demands

One of the key conditions is the return of NATO's military infrastructure to the state it was in in 1997. This would entail the withdrawal of Alliance forces and facilities from the territories of 16 of the 32 member states, including former Warsaw Pact countries.

In addition, Russia demands that NATO end its military activity in the post-Soviet states of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

As The Moscow Times notes, such proposals effectively represent an attempt to revise the European security system and restore Russia's influence over countries that chose an independent foreign-policy course after the collapse of the USSR.

At the same time, Putin has repeatedly denied that Russia seeks a new Cold War, claiming that Moscow is not interested in reviving a global confrontation with the West.

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