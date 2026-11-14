Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with it

American writer Stephen King jokingly explained the massive disruption to air travel in the United States as the arrival of aliens. The author of famous horror novels published the ironic message against the backdrop of flight restrictions unprecedented in recent years, UNN reports.

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The aliens have landed. This is the REAL reason for the flight stoppage. They are blind, but they can hear incredibly well — King wrote on social media.

The writer is known for his ironic posts, in which he often uses science-fiction and horror themes to comment on current events.

His words about aliens were a joke, not a statement about the real causes of the aviation disruption.

What happened to air travel in the United States

As a reminder, on November 13, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ban on aircraft takeoffs due to large-scale technical problems.

The restrictions lasted about five hours, causing delays and cancellations of thousands of flights.

Representatives of President Donald Trump's administration attributed the disruption to the overloading of outdated air traffic control infrastructure during the implementation of new technologies.

After flights resumed, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that similar technical disruptions could happen again.

The largest aviation disruption in the U.S. in 25 years: Trump officials named the cause of the failure and warned of further flight suspensions