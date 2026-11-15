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Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

The White House plans to block Democrats’ requests and scrutinize their actions. Experts warn of a possible constitutional conflict in the US.

Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is developing a strategy to counter investigations by Democrats after their victory in the midterm elections to Congress. The White House is considering not only blocking congressional requests but also seeking criminal prosecution of lawmakers for certain actions. The New York Times reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, a key role in preparing the strategy is being played by the new White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller. The Justice Department and the legal counsel’s office of the presidential administration have also been involved in the work.

Democrats plan to investigate the activities of Trump, members of his family, senior officials, and the president’s major donors.

In particular, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, along with Representative Robert Garcia, initiated a review of the activities of Meredith O’Rourke, who, according to published data, coordinated the raising of more than $800 million for Trump construction projects.

Lawmakers expressed suspicions of possible corruption and the provision of political favors in exchange for donations. O’Rourke’s representative rejected the allegations.

Trump demands an investigation into Democrats’ actions

The U.S. president instructed the Justice Department to examine the lawmakers’ actions, calling their letters to donors threats.

After this, federal prosecutor Aaron Reitz warned Senator Blumenthal of possible legal consequences for continuing the investigation into financing for the construction of the White House ballroom.

Trump questioned the integrity of the U.S. midterm elections and accused voting machines10.11.26, 06:05 • 4764 views

Attorney General Todd Blanche said there are currently no criminal proceedings concerning statements by future members of Congress, but that certain threats could constitute a crime.

At the same time, legal experts question the legality of such warnings, since the U.S. Constitution protects lawmakers from prosecution for their legislative activities.

As NYT notes, the confrontation between the White House and Congress could escalate into a major constitutional conflict between the executive and legislative branches of government.

The U.S. Congress demands explanations from the Trump administration and SpaceX over Starshield restrictions for Ukraine12.11.26, 19:19 • 7864 views

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