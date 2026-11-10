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Trump questioned the integrity of the U.S. midterm elections and accused voting machines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The U.S. president provided no evidence of manipulation in the midterm elections. His claims about the influence of machines on the results remain unsubstantiated.

Trump questioned the integrity of the U.S. midterm elections and accused voting machines

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubts about the fairness of the midterm congressional elections and suggested that electronic vote-counting systems may have influenced their results. The American leader posted the relevant message on social media, UNN reports.

Details

Trump drew attention to discrepancies between pre-election polls and the actual voting results. In his view, some early results were so unexpected that they called into question the possibility of winning regardless of voter turnout.

Does anyone really believe that these "elections" were fair? How could the poll results have diverged so much from reality? Some early "dumping" of voting results was so massive that victory was impossible, no matter how many people came out to vote. It’s all about the vote-counting machines, which are far more important than the voter themselves!

— the U.S. president wrote.

At the same time, in the statement cited, Trump did not present specific evidence of vote manipulation or interference with the operation of vote-counting equipment.

The president’s claims about possible violations remain unsubstantiated.

Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP08.11.26, 14:04 • 37303 views

Stepan Haftko

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