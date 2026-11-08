Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP

The political weakening of U.S. President Donald Trump following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm congressional elections could strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position and limit Washington’s ability to reach a peace deal on terms favorable to russia. At the same time, the new composition of the U.S. legislature could provide Kyiv with additional military support and increase sanctions pressure on the kremlin. This is stated in a column by The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, reports UNN.

Details

As the author of the article notes, following the Republicans’ significant defeat in the elections, the Trump administration stepped up diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving two wars—in Ukraine and Iran. In particular, Washington is preparing for a new round of trilateral talks involving representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and russia, which are scheduled to take place on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi.

The U.S. delegation is expected to be represented by U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The parties plan to discuss possible compromises to end the hostilities, security guarantees, humanitarian issues, and prospects for ending the war. It should be noted that Kushner is proposing to combine talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine with a broader international dialogue between russia and European countries on the future security architecture of the continent.

According to Ignatius, European governments generally support Washington’s diplomatic efforts, but insist on a principled sequence: a ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first, and only afterward can new agreements on European security be approved. This very disagreement could become one of the key issues in the further negotiations.

The columnist pays particular attention to the consequences of the U.S. elections for Ukraine’s position. In his view, the Republicans’ loss of control over Congress weakens Trump’s ability to advance agreements that could serve the interests of Russian dictator vladimir putin.

After the new Congress begins its work in January 2027, Democrats will have the opportunity to initiate new sanctions against moscow and expand military assistance to Kyiv. With the support of some Republicans, the relevant decisions could potentially receive enough votes even to override a presidential veto. Among the possible steps, Ignatius names restoring restrictions against russia, expanding supplies of U.S. weapons to Ukraine, and strengthening its ability to defend itself against missile attacks.

In addition, the columnist proposes considering the possibility of expanding the coverage of the Starlink satellite system over russia. In his view, this could help Ukrainian drones more effectively detect and strike mobile launchers of Russian ballistic missiles.

At the same time, the author suggests that in exchange for additional capabilities to protect Ukrainian cities, Kyiv could agree to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

In parallel, the White House is trying to find a diplomatic way out of the war against Iran. According to the publication, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is maintaining contacts with Tehran, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has asked China to use its influence with the Iranian leadership. In Ignatius’s view, the results of the midterm elections have changed the international balance of power. Ukraine and the United States’ European allies have gained additional political opportunities, while russia’s position has weakened.

However, the author warns that the weakening of presidential power in Washington could negatively affect the international influence of the United States over the next two years.

Context

In the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, the Democratic Party gained control of both chambers of Congress. This creates new opportunities for legislative influence over the Trump administration’s foreign policy, particularly regarding military assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against russia.

We remind you

We previously reported that Congress was preparing to investigate the slowing of Musk’s Starshield service for Ukraine. A U.S. Senate committee asked that documents be preserved for potential future investigations of the Trump administration.