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Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to David E. Kelley and revealed the secret to their relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to David E. Kelley and shared a photo of them together. The actress called choosing the right partner the foundation of love.

Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to David E. Kelley and revealed the secret to their relationship

American actress Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated her 33rd wedding anniversary with her husband, renowned television producer and screenwriter David E. Kelley. The star shared a rare photo of them together and a touching confession about their marriage. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The actress posted an Instagram photo from the couple’s recent date at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art.

33 years around the sun with this wonderful man. And 33 years of being the happiest girl in the room

Pfeiffer wrote.

In the photo, the actress poses in a black Chanel dress and emerald earrings, while her husband wears a dark suit.

The post prompted a warm reaction from celebrities. Actor Nick Offerman joked that the couple had set the bar too high for everyone else, while Elle Fanning called them her “favorite lovebirds.”

Why Pfeiffer refused to work with her husband for years

The couple raised two children—33-year-old Claudia and 32-year-old John. Despite their long marriage, the actress and producer have always tried to keep their private life out of the public eye.

Pfeiffer admitted that she had long avoided working with her husband, fearing that professional conflicts could harm their relationship.

However, she eventually agreed to appear in Kelley’s series "Margot’s Got Money Troubles."

Speaking about the secret to a happy marriage, the actress stressed that the most important thing is choosing the right partner. In her view, a strong relationship foundation helps preserve love for decades.

Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with it14.11.26, 23:28 • 4716 views

Stepan Haftko

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