Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who won

The Philippines became the first winners of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, which was held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Singer Karmel brought victory to the country with the song "Sobra-Sobra," dedicated to social stereotypes concerning women. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The first Asian contest was organized according to the traditional format of the European "Eurovision"—with a large-scale opening show, dazzling stage performances, and voting for the best song.

Philippine performer Karmel presented the song "Sobra-Sobra," in which she criticizes the social restrictions and stereotypes imposed on women. Back in August, the song won the Philippines' national selection.

Who took part in the first Asian "Eurovision"

Representatives of 11 countries competed for victory—Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Mongolia, Bhutan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, South Korea, Nepal, and Malaysia.

The contestants presented a variety of musical genres—from pop music and dance compositions to beatboxing and lyrical ballads.

The winner of the European "Eurovision-2026," Bulgarian singer Dara, also performed during the show. She performed her new song "Bad Idea" and an excerpt from the winning song "Bangaranga." Thai artist Jeff Satur was a special guest.

The contest was broadcast on the official "Eurovision" YouTube channel and on the television channels of the participating countries.

36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition