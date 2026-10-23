The Russian command is sending wounded soldiers into assaults near Dobropillia and has canceled military leave – ATESH

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
04:32 AM • 2714 views
Drones attacked the occupied territories and regions of the Russian Federation; a fire broke out at a Russian military base in Berdiansk
04:11 AM • 5886 views
Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses
03:37 AM • 8822 views
Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special
02:38 AM • 11669 views
Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples
01:56 AM • 11700 views
In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine
12:18 AM • 11263 views
Finland will provide Ukraine with 10 diesel locomotives to replace those destroyed by Russian attacks
11:56 PM • 11433 views
Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance saysVideo
11:15 PM • 10925 views
The Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft caught fire while landing in JapanPhotoVideo
October 22, 10:17 PM • 12311 views
Ukrainian troops traveled more than 15 km underground and emerged behind Russian lines in the Kupiansk sector — details of the operation
October 22, 09:38 PM • 13011 views
Ukraine, together with Nokia and ICEYE, will work on creating its own satellite communications system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
98%
754mm
Popular news
Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has diedVideoOctober 22, 07:26 PM • 12852 views
Ukrainian Tutierov scores his debut goal for "Sunderland" in the Europa League – how other Ukrainians performed in European competitionsVideoOctober 22, 09:00 PM • 10277 views
Trump asked Google to rename the Atlantic Ocean the "Trump Ocean," but was refusedOctober 22, 09:06 PM • 11651 views
A musical about Amy Winehouse’s life will be created in London – the singer’s father has joined the projectOctober 22, 10:06 PM • 8766 views
Russia is preparing another increase in gasoline prices due to a fuel shortage following strikes on oil refineries01:17 AM • 11051 views
Publications
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timberOctober 22, 06:15 PM • 24115 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhotoOctober 22, 03:37 PM • 32841 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
October 22, 02:35 PM • 29961 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice awardOctober 22, 01:22 PM • 32304 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantagesOctober 22, 12:28 PM • 39589 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Marco Rubio
Nicușor Dan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The former television-presenter couple whose romance caused a scandal have announced their engagement to each other03:05 AM • 2904 views
Trump accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States because of his conduct during the national anthem02:06 AM • 3548 views
A Monet painting that had not been shown to the public for more than 100 years was sold for $56 million01:05 AM • 3976 views
Miley Cyrus made the dream of a fan battling cancer come true — the singer personally shaved her headPhoto12:06 AM • 4780 views
“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her popularity11:06 PM • 7266 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
The Guardian
Forbes
Series

The Russian command is sending wounded soldiers into assaults near Dobropillia and has canceled military leave – ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

ATESH claims that wounded Russian servicemen are being sent back into assaults, while leave has been canceled. There is no independent confirmation of the information.

The Russian command is sending wounded soldiers into assaults near Dobropillia and has canceled military leave – ATESH

The Russian command in the Dobropillia direction is refusing wounded servicemen hospitalization and sending them back into assaults on Ukrainian positions. At the same time, vacations and deployments have been completely canceled in units of the occupation army. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," citing its agents in the Russian "Center" military grouping, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, this practice was introduced over the past two months in the Russian Armed Forces' 51st Guards Combined Arms Army, in particular in the 132nd and 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades.

The command sends mainly servicemen who have lost limbs or are physically unable to move for full-fledged treatment. The rest, even those with shrapnel in their bodies after being wounded, are forced to return to assault units.

The occupiers are trying to seize territories by a set date

According to ATESH, Russian officers are rushing to carry out the offensive order within the established deadlines, despite significant personnel losses.

The partisans assume that the command of the "Center" grouping seeks to seize territories whose control it had previously already reported to the Russian leadership.

In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine23.10.26, 04:56 • 11711 views

The movement links this haste to a possible future trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia, at which Vladimir Putin could announce new successes on the front.

ATESH emphasized that it continues to monitor the situation in Russian units and transmit intelligence information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the partisans' reports about orders from the Russian command.

Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples23.10.26, 05:38 • 11683 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
China
United States