The Russian command in the Dobropillia direction is refusing wounded servicemen hospitalization and sending them back into assaults on Ukrainian positions. At the same time, vacations and deployments have been completely canceled in units of the occupation army. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," citing its agents in the Russian "Center" military grouping, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, this practice was introduced over the past two months in the Russian Armed Forces' 51st Guards Combined Arms Army, in particular in the 132nd and 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades.

The command sends mainly servicemen who have lost limbs or are physically unable to move for full-fledged treatment. The rest, even those with shrapnel in their bodies after being wounded, are forced to return to assault units.

The occupiers are trying to seize territories by a set date

According to ATESH, Russian officers are rushing to carry out the offensive order within the established deadlines, despite significant personnel losses.

The partisans assume that the command of the "Center" grouping seeks to seize territories whose control it had previously already reported to the Russian leadership.

In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine

The movement links this haste to a possible future trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia, at which Vladimir Putin could announce new successes on the front.

ATESH emphasized that it continues to monitor the situation in Russian units and transmit intelligence information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the partisans' reports about orders from the Russian command.

Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples