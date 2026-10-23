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In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10115 views

A complex for veterans of the war against Ukraine is being reconstructed in Moscow’s Catherine Park. It is planned to open by the end of 2027.

In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine

Moscow plans to open a "Palace of SVO Veterans" for Russian military personnel who took part in the war against Ukraine. The complex will feature SPA areas, saunas, swimming pools, hot tubs and even special relaxation capsules. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, writes UNN.

Details

The new facility will be located in Catherine Park on the site of the existing veterans' rehabilitation center. Two buildings with a total area of 22,000 square meters are currently being reconstructed, and the work is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

According to Sobyanin, the complex will be equipped with modern rehabilitation facilities. In particular, it will include a walking school, physical therapy, yoga and martial arts halls, as well as music, dance and creative studios.

SPA capsules and saltwater for Russian military personnel

In addition to medical rehabilitation, the "palace" will feature recreational areas with hydromassage, contrast showers and saunas.

Equipment for floating will also be installed there — a procedure during which a person lies in warm saltwater and experiences weightlessness.

The key idea of the updated model is to combine active socialization with advanced rehabilitation methods, without taking a person away from work and family

— Sobyanin said.

At the same time, Moscow authorities plan to renovate Catherine Park. By the end of 2026, they promise to build tennis courts, a boat station, an amphitheater, a concert venue and a heated football field there.

Stepan Haftko

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