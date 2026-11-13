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Restrictions remain in place — Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to talk to the United States about Starshield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Ukraine reports that Starshield speed restrictions remain in effect on the front line and in the occupied territories. Zelenskyy expects the speed to be restored.

Restrictions remain in place — Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to talk to the United States about Starshield
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to face speed restrictions on Starshield satellite communications along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the issue with the American side, reports UNN.

Today, the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation with Starshield: speed restrictions—unfortunately, these restrictions remain in place. Along the entire front line and in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territory. I expect the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss this issue with all the relevant structures in America. Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territory is ours, our sovereign territory, and speed restrictions there are a very, very bad signal. This limits our ability to intercept jet-powered “Shaheds” and counter other drones, and it also sends Russia a signal that America may supposedly treat our temporarily occupied land differently. We expect the speed to be restored 

– the President said during his evening video address.

Recall

The EU called on SpaceX to urgently restore the operation of Starshield in Ukraine. Reports of systematic speed restrictions were described as unacceptable. 

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
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