EU to approve new sanctions against Russia on November 16 - French Foreign Ministry

The EU will adopt new sanctions against russia on Monday, November 16. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced this on X on the evening of November 11, UNN reports.

From a European perspective, our position has been clear ever since Russian lawmakers supported the war of aggression against Ukraine: since 2022, they have no longer been welcome in the European Union. Starting Monday, we will introduce new European sanctions against russia - Barrot said.

The French foreign minister was responding to the fact that "the kremlin, through a spokesperson for russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, decided to ban two French lawmakers and two French journalists from entering russia." "This is undoubtedly related to the fact that they distinguished themselves by defending our democracy against russia’s attempts to interfere in our public debates," he commented.

Who is on the sanctions list

As Radio Free Europe journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported, the day before, on November 11, EU ambassadors "approved another series of Russian blacklists."

"Foreign ministers will give the final green light on Monday: for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity — 12 individuals, 101 organizations; cyberattacks — 1 organization; hybrid attacks — 30 individuals + 1 organization," Jozwiak reported on X.

What’s next

At the same time, according to Jozwiak, "there have still been no "confessionals" (closed-door preliminary negotiations — ed.) with EU member states regarding the future 22nd package of sanctions against russia, but the goal remains for them to be approved by Christmas (December 25 — ed.). The 23rd package is due by the fifth anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine in February. This is separate from the monthly blacklists that will be approved on Monday."

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