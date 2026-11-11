Ukraine raised the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the G7 — what else was discussed

At the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, Ukraine raised the issues of peace efforts, support, and sanctions against russia, including sanctions against the "shadow fleet." This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following the talks on November 10 on X, UNN writes.

Details

According to Sybiha, restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine remained a priority on the G7 agenda. He thanked the participants for the "substantive discussion."

"I focused on the next steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and create conditions for progress in the peace process," Sybiha said.

According to him, he "informed the partners about russia’s steps toward escalation and emphasized the humanitarian mission in Oleshky." He also expressed his sincere gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation.

"We must use this momentum to advance efforts aimed at a complete ceasefire, as well as de-escalation steps and confidence-building measures," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

"We also discussed urgent needs: strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, providing additional energy assistance, ensuring sufficient funding, and tightening sanctions against russia, including restrictions on its shadow fleet and entry bans for Russian citizens," Sybiha reported.

Global food security was also on the agenda. "Ukraine has practical proposals for restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," he said.

"We paid particular attention to russia’s efforts to justify its war crimes through international sporting competitions. I emphasized that any easing of sports sanctions is unacceptable and immoral as long as russia’s war of aggression continues," the minister said. "I called on partners to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in major international events, despite decisions by certain federations, sports organizations, and courts."

"I emphasized that the continued unity of the G7 and decisive action in support of Ukraine remain important for strengthening our position and compelling russia to end its war of aggression," Sybiha noted.

Sybiga and Rubio discussed peace talks and defense cooperation — first details