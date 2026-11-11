Ukraine raised the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the G7 — what else was discussed

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 11142 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
06:35 AM • 9606 views
Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensivePhoto
04:28 AM • 13945 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 21478 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 20500 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 20140 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 32939 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
November 10, 06:47 PM • 20741 views
On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Exclusive
November 10, 06:35 PM • 18310 views
Major road accident in Bulgaria — the Foreign Ministry responds on whether any Ukrainians are among those affected
November 10, 06:07 PM • 15652 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow and Kyiv after talks in Abu Dhabi - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The Ministry of Defense and the Economic Security Bureau will jointly inspect defense procurementsNovember 11, 12:19 AM • 7952 views
A massive UAV attack left Kryvyi Rih without electricityNovember 11, 12:50 AM • 12820 views
Drones attacked Russia's largest oil terminal in Ust-Luga - mediaVideoNovember 11, 01:52 AM • 6748 views
The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat dataPhoto02:23 AM • 10259 views
DTEK explained why the power goes out immediately after being switched on02:54 AM • 5840 views
Publications
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 11154 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 32950 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 27118 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 24121 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 26775 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Meghan Markle
Elon Musk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 2430 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 16835 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 14962 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 15958 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 16012 views
Actual
Heating
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Ukraine raised the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the G7 — what else was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1824 views

Ukraine called on the G7 to strengthen support and impose sanctions against the Russian Federation and its shadow fleet. Sybiha also spoke out against allowing athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Ukraine raised the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the G7 — what else was discussed

At the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, Ukraine raised the issues of peace efforts, support, and sanctions against russia, including sanctions against the "shadow fleet." This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following the talks on November 10 on X, UNN writes.

Details

According to Sybiha, restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine remained a priority on the G7 agenda. He thanked the participants for the "substantive discussion."

"I focused on the next steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and create conditions for progress in the peace process," Sybiha said.

According to him, he "informed the partners about russia’s steps toward escalation and emphasized the humanitarian mission in Oleshky." He also expressed his sincere gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation.

"We must use this momentum to advance efforts aimed at a complete ceasefire, as well as de-escalation steps and confidence-building measures," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

"We also discussed urgent needs: strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, providing additional energy assistance, ensuring sufficient funding, and tightening sanctions against russia, including restrictions on its shadow fleet and entry bans for Russian citizens," Sybiha reported.

Global food security was also on the agenda. "Ukraine has practical proposals for restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," he said.

"We paid particular attention to russia’s efforts to justify its war crimes through international sporting competitions. I emphasized that any easing of sports sanctions is unacceptable and immoral as long as russia’s war of aggression continues," the minister said. "I called on partners to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in major international events, despite decisions by certain federations, sports organizations, and courts."

"I emphasized that the continued unity of the G7 and decisive action in support of Ukraine remain important for strengthening our position and compelling russia to end its war of aggression," Sybiha noted.

Sybiga and Rubio discussed peace talks and defense cooperation — first details10.11.26, 11:22 • 4654 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Melania Trump
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Belarus
Oleshky
Black Sea
United States
Ukraine