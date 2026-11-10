Sybiga and Rubio discussed peace talks and defense cooperation — first details

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Paris amid the launch of trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi involving Ukraine, the United States and russia on November 10. The sides made their first statements, UNN writes.

A productive meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. We discussed the ongoing negotiations to end the war between russia and Ukraine, energy resilience and defense cooperation. The United States remains focused on achieving a strong and lasting peace - Rubio wrote on X.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha said that "in Paris, I met with Secretary of State Rubio to reaffirm the strength of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States."

"Our talks focused on the U.S.-led peace efforts, the situation on the battlefield and international developments. We must seize every opportunity for diplomacy and de-escalation. Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its involvement, and in particular to First Lady Melania Trump for the lives saved through the successful humanitarian operation in Oleshky," Sybiha wrote on X.

"We also discussed the Black Sea and the need to restore freedom of navigation there for the sake of global food security," the foreign minister noted.

"Ukraine is ready to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States in the security and economic spheres, including joint drone production and promising economic projects. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, air defense and resilience ahead of winter. I reiterated my invitation to the Secretary of State to visit Ukraine," Sybiha said.

Sybiga and Rubio met in Paris amid peace talks in Abu Dhabi