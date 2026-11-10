Sybiga and Rubio met in Paris amid peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian delegation has begun work in Abu Dhabi — who are the first meetings with

The US asked Russia about security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — FT

Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow — ambassador

Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu Dhabi

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Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture

Large-scale power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk after a drone attack; explosions were also heard in Crimea and Russia

It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia