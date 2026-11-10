Sybiga and Rubio met in Paris amid peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Kyiv • UNN
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and the United States discussed peace efforts and the strategic partnership. The meeting took place during talks between Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Paris amid the launch of trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi involving Ukraine, the United States, and russia on November 10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported this, naming the topics of the meeting, UNN writes.
Talks between Andrii Sybiha and Marco Rubio have begun in Paris. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the U.S. Secretary of State will discuss peace efforts, the development of the strategic partnership, and strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and resilience
Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu Dhabi10.11.26, 08:40 • 13660 views