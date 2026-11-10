Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on November 10 amid the launch of trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi. This is indicated by Rubio's schedule, published by the U.S. Department of State, UNN reports.

Details

Rubio is in France from November 8 to 10.

According to his schedule, the meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister is scheduled to take place in Paris at 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. Kyiv time).

Rubio will then participate in meetings of the G7 foreign ministers.

Later—at 12:15 p.m. local time (1:15 p.m. Kyiv time)—he will attend a working lunch at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting dedicated to supporting Ukraine.

The meetings are taking place amid separate talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi

According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Sybiha is in Paris on November 9–10 to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the "Group of Seven" countries at the invitation of France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

The foreign minister will participate in a session of the Group of Seven ministers on support for Ukraine and hold a number of bilateral talks.

Sybiha will brief the allies on the situation on the battlefield, the consequences of Russian strikes, and Ukraine's priority defense and resilience needs ahead of winter.

The minister will also coordinate positions with the countries of the "Group of Seven" in the context of peace efforts.

"The meeting will focus on steps toward de-escalation and bringing peace closer, strengthening the protection of Ukraine's skies, putting pressure on the aggressor, global food security, and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," the Foreign Ministry stated.

In Paris, Andrii Sybiha is scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, and the foreign ministers of France, Jean-Noël Barrot; the United Kingdom, Ed Miliband; Italy, Antonio Tajani; Germany, Johann Wadephul; and other ministers.